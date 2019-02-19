West Seattle, Washington

SNOW AFTERMATH: Extra time to prioritize projects you think should get Neighborhood Street Fund money

February 19, 2019 1:08 pm
The recent snow hit right in the middle of the prioritizing process for what those map markers represent – proposed Neighborhood Street Fund projects, first mentioned here three weeks ago. So today, there’s word the city has extended the deadline, and also rescheduled a snow-canceled meeting in our area. You now have until Friday, March 1st, to rank the 20+ projects in West Seattle/South Park that are up for a share of the grant money – just go here. And/or – if you want to help do that ranking in person, you can go to South Park Hall at 6:30 pm next Monday (February 25th).

