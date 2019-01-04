YOUTH SPORTS: 2019 West Seattle Little League registration is open!

Now that the new year has begun, baseball season is in sight – at many levels, including youth leagues. Another has opened registration for 2019: West Seattle Little League. Something new for WSLL this year: A new website, supported by Little League International, “more secure than our old site and more user-friendly,” says WSLL’s Kathy Powers. “We welcome all children between ages 4 – 12 going to school or living within our WSLL boundaries.” The website change means that you’ll need to create a new login; go to the site and click the REGISTRATION tab, and you’ll be guided through the process from there. Registration is open through January 31st; practices start the first week of March, and the WSLL Jamboree is March 23rd. If you need a scholarship, email playeragents@westseattlelittleleague.com – for other questions, info@westseattlelittleleague.com.