West Seattle sunset: Midwinter magic

A magical midwinter sunset tonight – thank you all for sending photos! Above, from Bruce Easter; below, from Jim Spraker:

Next, from David Hutchinson, at Constellation Park:

He also captured Mount Rainier:

James Bratsanos caught the Olympics before they were gone for the night:

And one more view of the color at its peak, from Marc Fendel:

Thanks to everyone who sent photos; we were in a shades-drawn meeting room (covering the latest on light rail – full report tomorrow) and missed seeing it firsthand.