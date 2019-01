11:16 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to 34th/Thistle. The call is described as “smoke showing from a detached garage.” More shortly.

11:29 AM: Just arrived in the area. Some of the units are being dismissed. SW Thistle is blocked at 32nd.

11:34 AM: The fire has been declared “tapped.” We have added a photo above. No injuries reported. Damage was kept to the garage interior; investigators will be sent to figure out what started it.