UPDATE: Rescue response for West Marginal Way SW collision

10:52 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 5400 block of West Marginal Way SW (map). It’s reported via radio communication as a car/semitruck collision with one person trapped. The northbound lanes of West Marginal are reported to be blocked.

11:05 AM: The seriously injured person in the car is reported to have been extricated.

11:16 AM: The injured man is in his 40s and the collision has been described via radio as his pickup truck rear-ending a concrete truck. He’s being taken to Harborview Medical Center.