UPDATE: Rescue response for West Marginal Way SW collision

January 25, 2019 10:52 am
|      4 COMMENTS
10:52 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 5400 block of West Marginal Way SW (map). It’s reported via radio communication as a car/semitruck collision with one person trapped. The northbound lanes of West Marginal are reported to be blocked.

11:05 AM: The seriously injured person in the car is reported to have been extricated.

11:16 AM: The injured man is in his 40s and the collision has been described via radio as his pickup truck rear-ending a concrete truck. He’s being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response for West Marginal Way SW collision"

  • Ryan January 25, 2019 (10:58 am)
    Too bad to hear about this. Very dangerous area as cars drive too fast too allow trucks in and out, and trucks often pull out and cross/block lanes without leaving cars enough room to stop. Not sure if there is an effective solution for a street that basically amounts to a combined local highway and commercial access road. Hope the rescue attempt is successful.

  • dunnkld January 25, 2019 (11:37 am)
    Another possibly avoidable tragedy with serious injury. We seem to hear about these daily. Most vehicle crashes are the result of illegal and anti-social behavior.  Driving over the speed limit (widely practiced) is against the law and anti-social since it endangers people around you. Not saying that this is what happened in this case, just making a general cautionary statement in case someone is thinking of ever driving over the speed limit.

  • sam-c January 25, 2019 (11:54 am)
    It is a miracle there aren’t more severe accidents like
    this, on this stretch.  There definitely
    are speeding drivers.  I’ve seen them in
    my rearview mirror, tailgating me before they give up, pass me, and speed off
    into the distance.  Only to be sitting at
    the red light, when I eventually catch up to them.

     

    Then, many of the large trucks pull out of driveways and
    change lanes as if they are the only ones on the road.  More than once I’ve had to slam on my brakes
    to avoid an accident.  Yes, I was going
    the speed limit.  The truck pulled out,
    making a left turn right in front of me. Good thing brakes work on a 30mph to
    0mph in a limited distance, otherwise I would have t-boned / slid under the
    semi…..

    • WSB January 25, 2019 (12:06 pm)
      Please note that we know NOTHING about this except that the pickup driver rear-ended the concrete truck. It’s up to investigators to make a final determination but some of what else was said has me wondering if the pickup driver might have suffered a medical problem.

