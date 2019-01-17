READER REPORT: Work at 35th SW/SW Dawson signal’s future location

The photo is from Stephanie at 35th SW and SW Dawson (by the entrance to Camp Long). She reports:

They are starting the work for the traffic light. I spoke with the survey team; the plans show four light bar posts.

SDOT announced the long-requested “full traffic signal” for 35th/Dawson as part of the “35th SW Phase 2” work first outlined here last April. Last fall, SDOT said crossing improvements at three 35th SW intersections including Dawson would start as soon as November, but then announced an indefinite postponement. We’ll be checking on whether they have a construction timetable yet.