FOLLOWUP: Alair closing temporarily after tomorrow

Last week, we reported on Alair proprietor Shandon Graybeal‘s announcement that she’s moving the shop to a larger new location just a few doors away. Now she’s set the timeline. This week she’s having a moving sale – open until 7 tonight, again noon-7 tomorrow (Thursday), then closing the old location and taking about a week to move. “Everything in the store is 50% off. There is a bunch of furniture for sale as well – tables and bookshelves mostly,” she says. She’s hoping to open the new location at 3270 California SW in time for the February 9-10 weekend and pre-Valentine’s Day shopping.