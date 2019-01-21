BIZNOTE: New, larger location for Alair

The West Seattle gift shop Alair is moving – but not far. Proprietor Shandon Graybeal sends word that she is moving to a larger space at 3270 California SW (former home to Equilibrium Fitness).

It’s just a few doors down from her current location at 3280 California SW, but with about 600 more square feet of space, “so we can start offering more print services (for screen printing and invitations, etc), calligraphy classes and pop ups, and eventually we’d like to have a letterpress back there. That’s years down the road though.” Alair is having a Moving Sale through month’s end – “offering 20% off everything and … a big section that’s 50% off,” open 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 am-4 pm Sundays through month’s end. She says she’s hopeful there won’t be much downtime for the move and expects to open the new storefront sometime in February, with a Grand Reopening party in March. She adds a special thanks to customers who’ve been patient as she has “had to utilize the ‘Back in 10’ sign a ton recently” and to other businesses that have been supportive. Alair is in its third year of business.