BE RESILIENT: Last-minute openings in life-saving class Saturday

Received late last night from community-preparedness advocate Cindi Barker: Word that four spots are suddenly open in a special free “Stop the Bleed” class tomorrow (Saturday, January 12th), 10 am-noon, at Hope Lutheran in The Junction. Interested? Register here ASAP.

Stop the Bleed, a national program developed by trauma experts, is designed to teach people with little or no medical training simple techniques to stop life-threatening bleeding. A one-hour presentation is followed by hands-on practice packing wounds and applying tourniquets on dummies. The presentation includes a 10-minute video on surviving an active shooter situation. While active shooter situations are on everyone’s mind these days, you are more likely to use these life-saving skills because of accidents in your home, on a hiking/camping trip, or on the highway. We encourage anyone of high-school age and up to sign up. Some images on the slides and the video are graphic, so we ask that no younger children accompany you to the class.

The class site (Hope) is at 4456 42nd SW.