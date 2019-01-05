5 for your West Seattle Friday

(Bald Eagles at Alki Point, photographed by Jim Borrow)

End of the first week of Highway 99-less-ness … here are some options for enjoying the rest of your Friday:

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Relax tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, with E. Pruitt providing the music. No cover. (5612 California SW)

‘CRAZYWISE’: As previewed here earlier this week, this documentary is screening during a special community event at Highland Park Improvement Club that starts at 7 pm. $10 admission. (1116 SW Holden)

BASKETBALL X 4: Both West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School have full slates of home games. Sealth (2600 SW Thistle) faces Cleveland, 7 pm girls’ varsity and 8:30 pm boys’ varsity; WSHS (3000 California SW) plays Roosevelt, same times.

‘CLUE,’ FINAL PERFORMANCE: 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School Theater, this year’s student-directed show is onstage one last time – tonight. $10 tickets at the door. (3000 California SW)

MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Heather Thomas Band & Welcome Strangers, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

