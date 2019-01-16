SCREENING: ‘Crazywise’ at Highland Park Improvement Club on Friday

“It’s a mythology to think there’s the ‘normal’ and the ‘abnormal’.” So says one of the people you’ll hear from in the feature-length documentary “Crazywise,” directed by Phil Borges and Kevin Tomlinson. It’s screening at Highland Park Improvement Club this Friday night (January 18th). For $10 at the door, you’re invited to:

7:00 PM: Mix & Mingle (light hors d’oeuvres provided, beverages for purchase)

8:00 PM: Screening of CRAZYWISE

9:30 PM: Discussion & Q&A w/ Director Phil Borges About the Film:

What if a psychological crisis was seen as having the potential to be a positive transformative experience, instead of a “broken brain”? Human-rights photographer Phil Borges witnessed how indigenous cultures around the world often identify “psychotic” symptoms as an indicator of shamanic potential. Back in the US, Phil follows two young Americans diagnosed with mental illness.

HPIC is at 1116 SW Holden.