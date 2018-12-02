What’s up for your first West Seattle Sunday of December

(Sanderlings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

We start with a holiday spotlight – Hanukkah begins tonight! One community event from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HANUKKAH PARTY At Kol HaNeshamah, 4-8 pm:

The party will start at 4 pm with activities, music and storytelling geared toward families with younger children. At 5:30 pm we’ll light candles and have a potluck for all ages. The fun continues at 6:30 pm with board games and dreidel for anyone who wishes to stay. You bring your friends and family, a potluck dish or latkes, your menorah and candles, and fun games to share. We’ll provide the apple sauce, sour cream, dreidels and gelt!

(6115 SW Hinds)

Other holiday happenings today, also from our guide:

SANTA PHOTOS: Get a pic with Santa at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-1 pm, by donation benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students’ handmade wreaths, sold in The Junction during the West Seattle Farmers Market (10 am-2 pm).

(WSB photo from wreath booth last Sunday)

All proceeds support outdoor education. (California/Alaska)

ALTERNATIVE GIVING FAIR: West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair, 11 am-4 pm in Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church. Here’s our preview, with the list of participants. (9140 California SW)

WYATT’S OPEN HOUSE: Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) holiday open house, 11 am-4 pm, at Westwood Village. Discounts! (2600 SW Barton)

TIBBETTS HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR At Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), 11:30 am-1 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (3940 41st SW)

BAZAAR/OPEN HOUSE: Miss Sheryl’s Ballet is hosting a Winter Bazaar & Open House to celebrate its expansion, from 1:00-4:30 pm. “Lots of shopping opportunities, raffles, kids activities, Princess Elsa will be coming in for a bit, and more.” (9613 16th SW)

SANTA AT THE SUPERMARKET: Have a cookie with Santa at Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor), 1:30-4:30 pm. (41st/42nd/Admiral Way)

JANE EYRE: ArtsWest presents Jane Eyre: The Musical, 3 pm matinee. Directed by Mathew Wright. Tickets available here. (4711 California SW)

WHITE CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, 5 pm – details on our partner site White Center Now. (Roxbury/Delridge)

And from our year-round calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WESTCREST PARK NEEDS YOUR HELP: Work party 10 am-12:30 pm – details here. (Meet at 5th/Cloverdale)

‘SAY NO TO ANTI-SEMITISM’ RALLY: Rally 11 am-1 pm in The Junction, organized by Hate-Free Delridge, all welcome to participate, as previewed here. Bring a sign if you can. (California/Alaska)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at the community room at Arrowhead Gardens. All welcome at this monthly meeting for updates on and discussion of the city-sanctioned encampment in southeast West Seattle. (9200 2nd SW)

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION PRACTICE: Especially if you’ve been through Bystander Intervention Training, Anti-Hate Alaska Junction invites you to practice your skills, 2-4 pm at Admiral UCC. (4320 SW Hill)

ELECTION CELEBRATION: 2:30-6:30 pm at Diamond Hall in White Center, all are invited to celebrate the election of the state’s first two Vietnamese-American legislators, including West Seattleite State Sen.-elect Joe Nguyen. Details on our partner site White Center Now. (9835 16th SW)

JANET AND THE CURMUDGEONS: Trio performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)