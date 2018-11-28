SUNDAY: Gift-shopping that counts double @ West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair

(2017 Alternative Giving Fair photo courtesy Judy Pickens: At this table, donations were being accepted for gift cards to help low-income families of local elementary students)

This Sunday, you’re invited to the annual “shopping” event where you can spend money yet leave with empty hands, a full heart, and gifts that count double. Stop by the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall between 11 am and 4 pm Sunday (December 2nd) for the third annual West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair. As Judy Pickens explains it:

This all-ages community event will be a convenient way to select holiday gifts that keep on giving through the nonprofit programs they support. The 20+ local and international nonprofits coming to the fair are working to reduce hunger and homelessness, enhance education, care for the Earth, and strengthen families and communities. They will welcome donations of any amount in the name of hard-to-buy-for relatives, grandparents, friends – anyone on your list – and will provide something for you to present during gift exchange.

The organizations scheduled to be there:

Compass Housing Alliance

Earth Ministry

Fauntleroy Church Homelessness Task Force

Fauntleroy Watershed Stewardship Fund

Food Lifeline

Friend to Friend America

Hope of Children & Women

Islandwood Scholarship Fund

Mary’s Place

Reading With Rover

Real Change Homeless Empowerment Project

SeaVuria Girls to Girls

Senior Center of West Seattle

Southwest Youth & Family Services

The Whale Trail

Tiny Homes Project

West Seattle Food Bank

West Seattle Helpline

White Center Food Bank

Winter Wear Project

YouthCare

Fauntleroy Church is at 9140 California SW.