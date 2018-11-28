SUNDAY: Gift-shopping that counts double @ West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair

(2017 Alternative Giving Fair photo courtesy Judy Pickens: At this table, donations were being accepted for gift cards to help low-income families of local elementary students)
This Sunday, you’re invited to the annual “shopping” event where you can spend money yet leave with empty hands, a full heart, and gifts that count double. Stop by the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall between 11 am and 4 pm Sunday (December 2nd) for the third annual West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair. As Judy Pickens explains it:
This all-ages community event will be a convenient way to select holiday gifts that keep on giving through the nonprofit programs they support.
The 20+ local and international nonprofits coming to the fair are working to reduce hunger and homelessness, enhance education, care for the Earth, and strengthen families and communities. They will welcome donations of any amount in the name of hard-to-buy-for relatives, grandparents, friends – anyone on your list – and will provide something for you to present during gift exchange.
The organizations scheduled to be there:
Compass Housing Alliance
Earth Ministry
Fauntleroy Church Homelessness Task Force
Fauntleroy Watershed Stewardship Fund
Food Lifeline
Friend to Friend America
Hope of Children & Women
Islandwood Scholarship Fund
Mary’s Place
Reading With Rover
Real Change Homeless Empowerment Project
SeaVuria Girls to Girls
Senior Center of West Seattle
Southwest Youth & Family Services
The Whale Trail
Tiny Homes Project
West Seattle Food Bank
West Seattle Helpline
White Center Food Bank
Winter Wear Project
YouthCare
Fauntleroy Church is at 9140 California SW.
| 0 COMMENTS