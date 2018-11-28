West Seattle, Washington

‘No to Anti-Semitism – in West Seattle and Everywhere’ demonstration planned Sunday

November 28, 2018 11:55 am
|      3 COMMENTS
(WSB photo from Monday)

Many have asked what they can do to show support for the neighbors shaken by anti-Jewish vandalism in their Sunrise Heights neighborhood, first reported here on Monday. While the neighbors have reiterated that they are grateful for the expressions of support but don’t need anything donated, local advocates are planning a show of support by rallying in The Junction this Sunday, and you’re invited. The announcement from Hate-Free Delridge:

No to Anti-Semitism — in West Seattle and Everywhere

Recently in the middle of the night someone wrote anti-Semitic graffiti in the alley behind two West Seattle homes.

Join Hate-Free Delridge and Friends for a demonstration against anti-Semitism and in support of our Jewish neighbors this Sunday, December 2, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in the West Seattle Junction, at the corner of California Ave. and Alaska St.

Bring signs, for example:

No to Anti-Semitism – in West Seattle and Everywhere
We stand with our Jewish neighbors
Hate has no home here
Resist all attempts to divide us
Jews and Allies against Anti-Semitism
Oppose all targeting of minorities

We’ll also bring signs to share.

We hope you will join us,
Hate-Free Delridge

3 Replies to "'No to Anti-Semitism - in West Seattle and Everywhere' demonstration planned Sunday"

  • Nancy November 28, 2018 (12:19 pm)
    I agree. These hate messages are totally unacceptable.

  • Kim November 28, 2018 (12:58 pm)
    Thank you to all those who are planning and promoting this, we will be there to support our neighbors and our community. West Seattle needs to stand against hate!

  • Sydney November 28, 2018 (1:39 pm)
    This is why I love this West Seattle community! So many of us really are our neighbors’ keepers. Let’s keep on keepin’ on. We need this stuff so badly in order to counter and make it through what we are dealing with as a country right now and probably will have to for a while. But this gives me hope. See youse Sunday!

