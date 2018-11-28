‘No to Anti-Semitism – in West Seattle and Everywhere’ demonstration planned Sunday

(WSB photo from Monday)

Many have asked what they can do to show support for the neighbors shaken by anti-Jewish vandalism in their Sunrise Heights neighborhood, first reported here on Monday. While the neighbors have reiterated that they are grateful for the expressions of support but don’t need anything donated, local advocates are planning a show of support by rallying in The Junction this Sunday, and you’re invited. The announcement from Hate-Free Delridge:

No to Anti-Semitism — in West Seattle and Everywhere

Recently in the middle of the night someone wrote anti-Semitic graffiti in the alley behind two West Seattle homes.

Join Hate-Free Delridge and Friends for a demonstration against anti-Semitism and in support of our Jewish neighbors this Sunday, December 2, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in the West Seattle Junction, at the corner of California Ave. and Alaska St.

Bring signs, for example:

No to Anti-Semitism – in West Seattle and Everywhere

We stand with our Jewish neighbors

Hate has no home here

Resist all attempts to divide us

Jews and Allies against Anti-Semitism

Oppose all targeting of minorities

We’ll also bring signs to share.

We hope you will join us,

Hate-Free Delridge