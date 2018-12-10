West Seattle holidays: 3 weeks to New Year’s Eve!

Our West Seattle Holiday Guide rolls on through New Year’s Day … and that includes New Year’s Eve.

December 31st is only three weeks away, so we’re sending out the call – if your venue/group is having a public NYE event in West Seattle/White Center/South Park, be sure we know about it so we can get it into the guide! Just send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – we have a few already, but are ready to add more. And of course we’re still adding Christmas-season events too, from shopping events to light shows to church services, and beyond.

Thanks to everyone who’s contributed to the guide as the one-stop local list of what’s up during the most festive of all seasons!