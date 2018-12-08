VIDEO: Christmas Ship’s 2018 West Seattle finale

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship returned to West Seattle twice today/tonight – starting just before sunset at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, as seen in David Hutchinson‘s photo above, following an afternoon stop in South Park. After a break and a visit to Bainbridge Island, the Spirit of Seattle made its last West Seattle appearance of 2018, serenading Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor):

(WSB video/photos from here on)

The choir Emerald City Voices delivered a set with flashes of humor – as you can hear in our clip, they opened with “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and before they headed back to the downtown dock, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas“ was among the other songs. We counted 7 boats accompanying the Christmas Ship tonight.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season, nightly (and some daytime sailings too) through Christmas Eve-Eve.