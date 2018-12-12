SPORTS: Another victory for West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team

A few weeks into the high-school basketball season, one local varsity team is undefeated: The West Seattle High School girls. You might not be surprised to hear that, since they finished third in the state last year. Tonight they won their third game of the season, as tweeted by @WSHSAthletics1:

Head coach Darnell Taylor‘s Wildcats are at home Friday night, 7 pm, vs. Bainbridge (followed by the WSHS boys vs. BHS at 8:30).