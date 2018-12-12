West Seattle, Washington

13 Thursday

44℉

SPORTS: Another victory for West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team

December 12, 2018 10:37 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

A few weeks into the high-school basketball season, one local varsity team is undefeated: The West Seattle High School girls. You might not be surprised to hear that, since they finished third in the state last year. Tonight they won their third game of the season, as tweeted by @WSHSAthletics1:

Head coach Darnell Taylor‘s Wildcats are at home Friday night, 7 pm, vs. Bainbridge (followed by the WSHS boys vs. BHS at 8:30).

Share This

No Replies to "SPORTS: Another victory for West Seattle High School girls' basketball team"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.