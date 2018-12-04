West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Crime Watch: Police searching for bike thief in Delridge

December 4, 2018 10:21 pm
10:21 PM: Thanks for the tips about the police search in Delridge – we’ve just gone to the area where police with K9 are searching, the 26th/Brandon vicinity, to find out more. They tell us they are looking for a suspected thief, after recovering a stolen bicycle. The Guardian One helicopter is joining them. The man they’re looking for is described as in his 50s, white, 6′ tall, with a white beard. More as we get it.

11:13 PM: Helicopter has moved on after exhausting the possibilities in the area. No report of an arrest so far.

36 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Police searching for bike thief in Delridge"

  • CRD December 4, 2018 (10:29 pm)
    Wow, big response for a bike thief. As a previous victim of bike theft myself, I have to offer a huge ‘thank you’ to SPD! Get ’em!

  • pdid December 4, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    Chopper to find a bike?

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (10:37 pm)
      The bicycle’s already been found and recovered. They’re looking for the suspect.

  • That's a big response December 4, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    There’s gotta be more to it than that if they’ve got the helicopter hovering over my house… 

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (10:36 pm)
      No, that’s what they told us and what I subsequently heard on the scanner. Don’t know the exact circumstances of the theft – when police are in the thick of a search, words are few; unless the owner happens to weigh in on this, that will probably have to await the written report tomorrow.

  • West seattle guy December 4, 2018 (10:32 pm)
    Sounds like Guardian One is assisting?  Helicopter looming up above.

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (10:33 pm)
      Yes, that’s been in the story since I published it …

  • Jen December 4, 2018 (10:35 pm)
    Seriously?? All this for a bike?! Come on, it’s bed time!! 

  • Jason Barrett December 4, 2018 (10:36 pm)
    All this for a stolen bicycle?

  • Mommaofthree December 4, 2018 (10:41 pm)
    I’m surprised that there is this much response for a bike thief. Bikes get stolen, literally, SO often that most times you will be advised to just call the non emergency line and phone report. I wonder if there’s more to the story. Guess I’ll have to be patient. 

  • Snake Hill December 4, 2018 (10:41 pm)
    They have been searching for quite awhile now. Seems strange for simply a bike theft.thanks WSB for the update.

  • lk December 4, 2018 (10:44 pm)
    K9 unit just went through our backyard.  Helicopter + K9 does seem like a heavy response for ‘just’ a bike.  Granted, ‘just a bike’ can mean mean a surprising amount of $$ on the owner’s end.  

  • Rafael December 4, 2018 (10:47 pm)
    Bike: $100 air search support: $5,000 payment: tax payer Doesn’t t add up 

  • KK December 4, 2018 (10:48 pm)
    What is the cost to run Guardian One? This is an expensive manhunt! 

  • Jenava Sexton December 4, 2018 (10:50 pm)
    Bike thieves beware, I guess….we take that kind of thing seriously!   I just pray they dont wake my kids up.

  • Daniel December 4, 2018 (10:50 pm)
    It’s nearly 11pm one of the helis has been circling for about an hour.. for a bicycle..? Wow. I’m still watching it go in circles.. noisy!

  • MDB December 4, 2018 (10:52 pm)
    It seems like after 35-40+circles you might call it a loss….!

  • Keri December 4, 2018 (10:52 pm)
    LOL over a bike?? Seems like a waste of money.  Must be a real special bike or a very wealthy owner.  Still, a k-9 and Guardian 1?? I guess we know why the homeless are going to freeze tonight.

  • John December 4, 2018 (10:54 pm)
    Making West Seattle safe one chopper at a time!

  • Dahir December 4, 2018 (10:56 pm)
    The moral of this story is to not steal a bike. They’ll get you with a K-9 unit and helicopter. You can steal but you can’t hide. Eager to see an update on this. 

  • Cheryl Cole December 4, 2018 (10:58 pm)
    There is a left bike in my yard on 25th and Juneau – I was not sure who it belongs to.  

  • Daniel December 4, 2018 (11:00 pm)
    Aren’t there multiple choppers? Been seeing one hovering in the distance.. I assume it’s a heli it has flashing lights and it’s too bright to be a star..

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (11:03 pm)
      No, there is only one law enforcement helicopter in King County, Guardian One. (It has a backup, Guardian Two, that is more often used in search and rescue missions.) Media choppers don’t fly at this hour except for the occasional special event such as 4th of July/New Year’s fireworks broadcasts. If you think you are hearing another one somewhere, there’s a Lifeflight helicopter that often passes over around this time of night, but it would be unrelated. – TR

      • Daniel December 4, 2018 (11:06 pm)
        I don’t hear it.. I just see weird shimmering flashing lights in the sky looks pretty distant but it hasn’t moved and I was assuming it was another helicopter.

  • RedHeadedGal December 4, 2018 (11:03 pm)
    Wow.I am in Morgan Junction and the helicopter is right above my place.We can’t get rid of violent predators harassing kids and screaming obscenities at neighbors by a school or the Junction…but SPD goes all out for a f’n bike?I’ve sent approximately 70 photos, with geotags, of bikes, cars, and boxes of delivered items in the last few months only to have near zero reaction or help to find out what we can do to curb this rampant crime. Last night, a guy zipped in front of my car, no seat, helmet strapped and locked on to where the seat would be, obviously NOT the owner of the bike….and you know what? It wasn’t worth bothering the cops over. The helicopter is still circling above.I sent photos to Lime bike, again with geotags, to show them where their bikes are stuffed in piles in West Seattle and along 1st Avenue.They were grateful. And yes, they are frustrated that they, too, aren’t getting help with law enforcement even though these bikes can be tracked to criminall active hotspots all the time.I just don’t get this city at all.I don’t even like most bikers because they’re unsafe and think they own the road while dressing like Lance Armstrong wanna-bes.But, my gut aches seeing an adult riding a kid’s bike they just stole. 

  • Jonathan December 4, 2018 (11:04 pm)
    Those of you under the copter might be thinking the same thing as me, there’s a dude who lives in the area, matches the description, and is literally always on a different bike or with people who are. I gave a tip to non emergency, but if the bike owner actually saw the perp, maybe they could verify?

  • Mark Price December 4, 2018 (11:04 pm)
    Must be Jenny Durkan’s bike. My car gets broken into and they don’t even bother to send anybody out at all.

  • K Murdock December 4, 2018 (11:04 pm)
    26th and Juneau.. still flying around; maybe they’re finally responding to my request(s) to get rid of the illegal campers in the green belt off of the Longfellow Creek trail..across from the Delridge Substation;.. burning fires now.. needles in my dog’s play field; unleashed ..unlicensed dogs attacking my dog from their campsite…constant traffic late at night in and out.. afraid to walk my dog late… Tired of it!!!! my husband found a gas can w hose to steal gas … have reported this so many times.. no one is listening 😡

  • RedHeadedGal December 4, 2018 (11:07 pm)
    Jesus. That formatting sucks. Please ignore how crappy my note looks. I blame the helicopter for the lack of better formatting.

  • Anonymous December 4, 2018 (11:07 pm)
    Have they found the suspect yet? I don’t hear the helicopter anymore?

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (11:13 pm)
      Helicopter had pretty much exhausted the possibilities an left.

  • Soda & Pop Rocks December 4, 2018 (11:14 pm)
    The suspect description sounds suspiciously like Gandalf, and he has vanished. Put the whirlybird back on its perch.

  • hj December 4, 2018 (11:18 pm)
    I want to give a counter-perspective to all the “all this for just a bike?????” posters. There’s a lot of vehicle crime in WS, and when someone gets their car or truck stolen, there’s a certain amount of “I need a car for my job” and “I need a car to go to the doctor” or whatever. Has it occurred to you that maybe there are people for which a bike is as equally as important? I hear a lot of talk about staying local and not needing to leave the peninsula and a bike is a perfect tool for that, but when one gets stolen all you can do is whine and complain? We’re all in this together.

  • Anonymous December 4, 2018 (11:20 pm)
    Is the suspect at large still?

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (11:31 pm)
      Far as I know. Have been continuously monitoring and have not heard anything further (aside from the helicopter moving on).

