West Seattle Crime Watch: Police searching for bike thief in Delridge

10:21 PM: Thanks for the tips about the police search in Delridge – we’ve just gone to the area where police with K9 are searching, the 26th/Brandon vicinity, to find out more. They tell us they are looking for a suspected thief, after recovering a stolen bicycle. The Guardian One helicopter is joining them. The man they’re looking for is described as in his 50s, white, 6′ tall, with a white beard. More as we get it.

11:13 PM: Helicopter has moved on after exhausting the possibilities in the area. No report of an arrest so far.