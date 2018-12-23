‘King tides’ arrive with advisory

No major problems are expected, but the National Weather Service has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect this morning, warning of “minor tidal overflow for some areas near the shorelines for a couple of hours around high tide.” This comes as another round of winter “king tides” arrives, with the highest tides each day above 12 feet through New Year’s Eve, peaking with 13-foot high tides on Christmas Day and the day after. (Here’s the chart.) This morning’s high tide is 12.5 feet just before 6 am.