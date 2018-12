(Photo courtesy Kay Kirkpatrick)

8:51 PM: Seattle Fire has escalated a call near 10th/Kenyon in Highland Park [map] to a “full response” for a possible house fire. Updates to come.

8:54 PM: SFD says it’s a garage fire and that it’s under control.

8:57 PM: Via radio, firefighters say the fire’s out.

9:35 PM: SFD’s investigator has just arrived to look into how the fire started. No injuries reported.