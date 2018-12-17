West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

BNSF Railway making SODO lighting changes to resolve West Seattle-facing ‘brightness issue’

December 17, 2018 1:15 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle news

(WSB photo of BNSF SIG lights as seen pre-dusk from NB 99 earlier this fall)

This past summer, a change in the lighting at BNSF Railway‘s yard in SODO was glaringly obvious, so to speak, for some east-facing West Seattle residents. The railroad said in a Twitter exchange with one West Seattleite three months ago that it planned to make changes. Finally, those changes are being made. Max tipped us today that BNSF regional spokesperson Courtney Wallace had sent word that work is under way, and she confirmed to WSB:

We are installing a series of color filters that are meant to resolve the brightness issue and will be re-aiming the current fixtures. Work on the north side of our SIG yard has been completed by our environmental team. Filters will be applied to lights in the main SIG yard this Tuesday and Wednesday 12/18-12/19 and continuing on Friday. We hope to have the project complete by this weekend.

(SIG stands for Seattle International Gateway.) Though east-facing West Seattleites are used to port and bridge lighting, the brightness of these fixtures were described by multiple people we heard from as “light pollution.”

3 Replies to "BNSF Railway making SODO lighting changes to resolve West Seattle-facing 'brightness issue'"

  • ScottAmick December 17, 2018 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the follow-up coverage.  I drove northbound 99 a few nights ago and didn’t notice the change but maybe it wasn’t started yet.  I’d repeat what I tweeted about awhile back (linked above) that SSA Marine’s Terminal 18 lighting redo was designed so much better than BNSF’s.

  • Lumens in the Sky December 17, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    Reply

    All uncontrolled lighting that allows light into the atmosphere is  ‘light pollution’.   Lighting that ‘escapes’ its intended use is a waste of energy and such light that goes skyward is refracted by the atmosphere wastefully creating the light glow in our sky, eliminating the visibility of many stars and planets.

  • Jim December 17, 2018 (3:10 pm)
    Reply

    You are exactly right, Lumens.  Those lights need physical, reflective shields to keep light from escaping the intended target and into the environment.  Aren’t we all trying to stop wasting energy??Port lighting at their terminals is properly shielded.

