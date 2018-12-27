ALERT: King County says 911 is out statewide; alternate local number – 206-583-2111

King County has just sent this alert to media around the county:
King County asks that you let your readers, viewers, and listeners know that the 9-1-1 system in Washington State is down at this time. No calls are getting through to the 9-1-1 centers, either on landlines or cell phones.
People who are having an emergency in King County can call the ten-digit emergency number for the police or fire agency in their area on a landline or cell phone, or they can use Text-to-911 on their cell phone.
There is no estimate for restoration of 9-1-1 service. No additional details are available at this time.
Though the alert doesn’t mention it, there’s been a major CenturyLink outage that some agencies cited for 911 troubles earlier. CenturyLink says it hopes to have that fixed by early morning.
Meantime, you can reach emergency services at 206-583-2111 if you need to, per SPD.
