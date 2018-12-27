West Seattle, Washington

ALERT: King County says 911 is out statewide; alternate local number – 206-583-2111

December 27, 2018 9:49 pm
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

King County has just sent this alert to media around the county:

King County asks that you let your readers, viewers, and listeners know that the 9-1-1 system in Washington State is down at this time. No calls are getting through to the 9-1-1 centers, either on landlines or cell phones.

People who are having an emergency in King County can call the ten-digit emergency number for the police or fire agency in their area on a landline or cell phone, or they can use Text-to-911 on their cell phone.

There is no estimate for restoration of 9-1-1 service. No additional details are available at this time.

Though the alert doesn’t mention it, there’s been a major CenturyLink outage that some agencies cited for 911 troubles earlier. CenturyLink says it hopes to have that fixed by early morning.

Meantime, you can reach emergency services at 206-583-2111 if you need to, per SPD.

  • rpo December 27, 2018 (10:16 pm)
    My internet with CenturyLink has been up and down all day. Currently down again. I’m thinking CenturyLink will be facing SO MANY lawsuits regarding this considering 911 service has been down for ~20 hours in parts of 10 states now. 

