West Seattle weather: Another windy forecast

November 2, 2018 9:59 am
Thanks to Jim Borrow for the rainbow view from Alki! Before we get to the news and events – a forecast reminder: The wind could gust up to 30 mph this afternoon, 35 mph tomorrow night and Sunday, and with some leaves still on the trees, that’s still enough to possibly cause trouble this time of year. As always, if there’s weather trouble – outage, downed tree, etc. – wherever you are, once you’ve notified authorities, please let us know too! 206-293-6302 is our text/voice hotline, 24/7.

