West Seattle restaurants: Gyro Heroes sets opening date

If you’re tired of turkey by Saturday, you’ll have a new West Seattle restaurant option: That will be opening day for Gyro Heroes in the former Baskin-Robbins at 4111 SW Admiral Way. We first reported back in April that this eatery was on the way. At the time, they hoped to be open in mid-summer, but invariably, remodeling and permitting take longer, and we finally heard from proprietor Tareq that they are ready to open Saturday (November 24th). He was there a bit earlier this afternoon as they finished up work, so we stopped in for a quick peek. He says Gyro Heroes will be open 10 am-9 pm, seven days a week. No website yet; we’re awaiting a copy of the menu and will add it when we get it.