West Seattle Holiday Guide: Let us know what you’re planning!

With Thanksgiving as early this year as it’s possible for the fourth Thursday to arrive – November 22nd – holiday happenings are early too, so we’re working on this year’s West Seattle Holiday Guide. If you have a holiday-related event set to happen now through New Year’s – including donation drives that span all or part of the season – please send us info as soon as you can! We don’t need news releases or poster images, just the basics – what/when/where/who/etc. Thanks to those who have already sent theirs (you’ll find some listings in our year-round calendar’s Holidays category)! westseattleblog@gmail.com remains the best address.
