West Seattle Holiday Guide 2018: ‘Tis the season!

As we head into the heart of the holiday season, here’s a reminder about what’s in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, grouped by event type (whether one-time or ongoing), including:

-Bazaars, business open houses, craft fairs, art sales, other types of special shopping events

-Gift wrapping

-Santa

-Light shows and tree lightings

-Christmas Ship visits

-Trees and wreaths

-Concerts

-Community parties

-Also a special section for West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays, which we’re co-sponsoring

And the guide has even more, such as service schedules, New Year’s Eve/Day celebrations … If your school, business, organization, etc. has something happening that’s open to the public, just e-mail us the info and we’ll get it in the guide – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!