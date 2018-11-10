VETERANS DAY: Regional ‘open mic’ town hall Sunday

West Seattleite Patrick Gerding is on the board of Everyone for Veterans and wants to be sure everyone hears about the organization’s “open mic” event tomorrow – not in WS but not far – whether you are a veteran who would like to speak, or whether you could simply be there to listen:

Veterans Day is not just a day off or about Veterans Day Sales….. Please join us in honoring and acknowledging veterans on November 11th. We are collaborating with What They Signed Up For to bring you a free event where veterans and their families will share their stories of deployment to combat and readjustment at home. The public can listen and learn at this meaningful celebration.

It’s at the Rainier Arts Center (3515 South Alaska St.; map) in Columbia City, 3-5 pm Sunday. Find more information, and an RSVP link, here.