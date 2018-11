(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning – back to work, back to school on this rainy Monday morning. No outbound incidents reported so far but general heavy traffic is noted everywhere – Sound Transit has sent an alert that the 560 bus is “experiencing delays of approximately 15-20 minutes due to heavy traffic.”

7:50 AM: SDOT reports a crash at 35th/Holly.