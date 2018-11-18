Run into the holidays! West Seattle’s second Track Friday is days away

(2017 Track Friday photo, courtesy of Michele Pettinger)

Again this year, you can get the post-Thanksgiving holidays going with some moving and giving, during the second West Seattle Track Friday! If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s the announcement from Michele Pettinger of P3 Running:

P3 Running and West Seattle Runner are excited to bring Track Friday back to West Seattle! Track Friday is a community-based movement to mobilize people to support charitable giving. Participants run laps on a nearby track to raise awareness and funds for causes that they care about. Track Friday is held the day after Thanksgiving [November 23] to encourage people to reunite with old and new friends, burn off some Thanksgiving Day calories, and put a little love and giving spirit back into a day that has become synonymous with commercialism.

Michele Pettinger, the founder of P3 Running, is raising money for the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation as her mom is living with the disease. Her friend, Fes Naqvi, who learned of Track Friday last year, became involved and is raising money for The Butterfly Fund, a non-profit that helps families who have children (0-18) who have a catastrophic life-altering medical condition or event.

We understand that you may have a charity that you feel strongly about, so you are able to fundraise for your chosen charity on Track Friday as well! You can do so by simply joining the West Seattle Track Friday 2018 Team.

We will be at Hiawatha Track and Playfield the morning after Thanksgiving from 9 to 11. Invite your friends and family to join – walk 1 mile, 10 minutes, 10 miles, 2 hours, whatever you feel driven to do! Check in with our table to log your miles! We will have hot chocolate, coffee, and some treats, too.

For anyone who participates in the event, 10% of your purchases at West Seattle Runner that day will be donated to the funds. Simply pick up a token from our table at the park to present at the store when purchasing.