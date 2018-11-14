HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: West Seattle Junction wreaths going up

Thanks to Brian Presser of TouchTech Systems for the tip – the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays wreaths are going up right now! As always, you can expect a sleighful of holiday activities in The Junction – listed here and in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Biggest night of the season will be December 1st, with the Night Market 3-7 pm in the street on SW Alaska by Junction Plaza Park and the Tree Lighting at 6 pm – this year, with special performances throughout the afternoon/evening rather than just at the lighting ceremony.

P.S. Got a holiday event, for now through New Year’s, anywhere in West Seattle/White Center/South Park? Please send us the info ASAP so we can add it to our guide – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!