West Seattle Art Walk scenes, November edition

As previewed this morning, it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

Our first stop, Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor), where Chris Kelleher is live-painting. He’s scheduled to be there until 8. (You can also catch him Saturday afternoon during the Canna Culture grand opening at 5435 California SW.)

Big show at CAPERS (4525 California SW) – above, Marie Tornow is one of a roomful of artists showing tonight. It’s the second annual Abstract and Ceramics Invitational – also including Christine Olson:

It’s also an invitational – but in this case, for jewelry – at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) – with participating artists including Grace Matsumoto:

Every West Seattle Art Walk is cool – but you will want to make sure you don’t miss the next one, the Holiday Art Walk, December 13th!