GOLF: West Seattle High School boys’ season highlights

The report and photos are from West Seattle High School golf head coach Joel Snoow:

Congratulations to West Seattle High School Boys Golf Team on a Great 2018 Season!

The West Seattle High School Boys’ Team finished the regular season at 6-4. Our record does not reflect just how competitive this year’s team has been, as 3 of our losses were by a total of 5 strokes. We had 6 players qualify for postseason play, which made the team eligible to compete for the Metro League Team Title.

The Metro League Tournament was held at Jackson Park GC on Tuesday 10/16 and West Seattle GC on Thursday 10/18. On Tuesday the boys played well, which put the team into a great position going into Day 2 at West Seattle GC our home course. On Thursday we carried the momentum from Day 1 and had 3 players shoot their personal bests for a high-school match. These great scores added to the other player scores put us into 7th place, with the top 8 teams qualifying to move on to the District Championship.

The District Championship was held on Tuesday 10/23 at Riverbend GC in Kent. Participating in the District Championship and playing against some of the best golfers in our State was a great experience for the boys. Unfortunately some shots didn’t go our way and we missed out on the opportunity to move on as a team to the State Tournament. However, we did have one player qualify for the State Tournament as an individual and that is senior and team captain Cameron Smith. This is the second trip to the State Tournament for Cameron and he played great golf during the District Championship and finished with a score of 77:

We had a great turnout for the boys’ team in 2018, which allowed us to have a JV team. This is a young, up-and-coming group of golfers and we are really excited about their future.

As a group, the Boys and Girls Teams had a great season and created an amazing team atmosphere, supporting each other during every match, especially at each other’s Metro League Tournaments.

For more information about the West Seattle High School Boys Golf Team, please contact Coach Joel Snow at wshsgolfteam@outlook.com.