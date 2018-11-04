ELECTION 2018: 34th District State Senate race down to the final sprint

After six months of campaigning, our area’s hottest race has less than two days to go. We caught up today with both candidates for the open 34th District State Senate seat.

Shannon Braddock and supporters gathered at Grand Central Bakery in Burien at midday before setting out for more door-to-door campaigning. Among her volunteers – her dad Dennis Braddock:

We asked Braddock for her final pitch, in a minute or less, on why an undecided voter should choose her for the job:

A few hours later, Joe Nguyen and supporters gathered at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle:

Joining him in campaign canvassing today, 7th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

(She too is on Tuesday’s ballot, running for re-election vs. Republican Craig Keller.) And we also asked Nguyen for his final pitch:

You can browse our West Seattle Politics archive for past coverage, dating back to April, when both announced their candidacy for the 34th Legislative District State Senate seat from which Sen. Sharon Nelson is retiring. Nguyen and Braddock, both West Seattle residents, were the top two finishers in the August primary field of 11. The district includes White Center and other parts of unincorporated North Highline as well as Vashon and Maury Islands and part of Burien. 8 pm Tuesday (November 6th) is when the voting ends and the counting begins; here’s how to get your ballot in.