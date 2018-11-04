BIZNOTE: Prep Table being cooked up for North Admiral

Thanks to Michelle for the tip and photo – a new business is on the way to the easternmost live-work space at 4304 SW Walker, around the corner from West Seattle Grounds and Mioposto. The signage is for Prep Table, “cooking classes for the curious.” It points to a website that’s currently down (the Google-cached version has the same slogan). Nobody there when we went over for a look, but we did notice that the Samila & Co. dress outlet that had opened earlier this year in the space next door has closed, with a sign directing people back to its Redmond store.
West Seattle, Washington
05 Monday
| 0 COMMENTS