West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

53℉

BIZNOTE: Prep Table being cooked up for North Admiral

November 4, 2018 6:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks to Michelle for the tip and photo – a new business is on the way to the easternmost live-work space at 4304 SW Walker, around the corner from West Seattle Grounds and Mioposto. The signage is for Prep Table, “cooking classes for the curious.” It points to a website that’s currently down (the Google-cached version has the same slogan). Nobody there when we went over for a look, but we did notice that the Samila & Co. dress outlet that had opened earlier this year in the space next door has closed, with a sign directing people back to its Redmond store.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Prep Table being cooked up for North Admiral"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.