6 for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to Trileigh Tucker for the photo of a juvenile Cooper’s Hawk! As the new week begins, here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP: La Leche League meets at Neighborhood House High Point, 10 am. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK SOUND STEPS: 10 am weekly walk – info here. Meet at the south end of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE COUCH TO 5K: 6 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponiisor), four-week class with Running Evolution. Registration info is in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

VIADUCT CLOSURE INFO: Just a month and a half until the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes forever. Are you ready? Or – do you still have questions? 6:30 tonight at Delridge Community Center. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

DROP-IN PRESCHOOL ART: 6:30 pm, bring your 2- to 5-year-old to High Point Library to join guest teacher Miss Lisa with art projects. (3411 SW Raymond)

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS ON TV: “The Great Christmas Light Fight” visited West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights display last season, and the episode debuts tonight on ABC (KOMO 4), 9 pm. This year’s display is expected to start this Friday – watch for a followup this week, as we’ll be checking on their progress!

