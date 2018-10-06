What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Some options for your West Seattle Saturday:

REGISTER TO VOTE, GET A REWARD! Bird on a Wire coffee shop will have forms available for those who aren’t yet registered to vote, and each filled-out form is good for a free small coffee or cookie, 9-11 am today and 10 am-2 pm Sunday. (3509 SW Henderson)

HISTORY WALK: Free guided walk through the West Duwamish Greenbelt:

Walk the West Duwamish Greenbelt with South Seattle College historian Randy Nelson to learn more about the history of the greenbelt. We will explore the route of the old Highland Park/Burien railroad that operated from 1912 to 1929, learn about the sand and gravel operations from the 1920s to the 1960s, and the plans for the “Sound Way” freeway that would have run through West Seattle.

Meet at 10 am. (14th SW/SW Holly)

BUG-MOBILE! You’ve seen this educational and fun vehicle around West Seattle (reader photo below). Now get up close and learn!

Noon-1:30 pm, stop by to meet its operator, who says, “I’ll be educating people on how to stay healthy this flu season, as well as handing out hand sanitizers and toys for kids.” (40th SW/SW Dakota)

‘LET’S TALK RACE’ SERIES: DNDA‘s series looks at the American education system, 1-6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center: “We warmly invite you to an exploration and interactive discussion of the American Educational System and the populations it serves. We will look at the impacts of history and various structures that influence education in America.” Free, with child care and community dinner provided for participants. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FOOTBALL: Seattle Lutheran plays Evergreen Lutheran at West Seattle Stadium, 1 pm. (4432 35th SW)

HAPPY 14TH, CLICK! 5-8 pm, you’re invited to the 14th anniversary party and pop-up shop at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. (4540 California SW)

FOY VANCE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: Doors at 6 pm, show at 6:30 pm, free all-ages in-store performance at Easy Street Records – find out more here. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: Doors open at 6:30, movie at 7 pm, Neighborhood House High Point. This month, “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom.” Discussion afterward. No admission charge but donations always appreciated. More info here. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘SKELETON CREW’: 7:30 pm curtain for the current production at ArtsWest. Check ticket availability by going here. (4711 California SW)

SPY NIGHT: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern:

The Spyrographs will play classic spy tunes from films and television. DJs Tiger Tails will be spinning even more spy and sleuth tunes. Come dressed as your favorite secret agent, supervillains, or bombshells. Prizes for best costume!

$7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

