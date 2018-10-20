West Seattle Crime Watch: Stolen white SUV; casing on video; car prowls

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports and a reminder:

SUV STOLEN: The photo is from C:

The white Escalade, plates BBY1547, was stolen from behind a residence on Alki this morning. Call 911 if you see it.

CARS CASED: D sent this video:

This video of someone casing our vehicles was taken at 0130hrs on Friday the 19th in the Fairmount area – 36th and Raymond. Nothing was stolen from us but my neighbor’s red Subaru was parked out on the street and it was stolen. Unknown if this individual was involved.

CAR PROWLS: From David – “I live in North Admiral on corner of Walker and 49th – I just wanted to let you know that we found our cars had been gone through last night.”

SIDE NOTE: Last community meeting of the year at the Southwest Precinct, with a chance to bring up community concerns to local police, is the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting at 6:30 pm Tuesday (October 23rd) – all welcome.