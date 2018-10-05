Options for your West Seattle Friday!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Friday! A few possibilities from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. This week, “Lone Star” (1996). $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI SKATING! Go skate at Alki Community Center‘s Friday night event! 5:45-7:45 pm. (5817 SW Stevens)

CORNER BAR: 6 pm doors open, 8 pm (ish) music starts – Cool Water is this month’s featured band. More info on the monthly pop-up bar on the Highland Park Improvement Club website. Free entry; all ages. (1116 SW Holden)

STUDENT SHOWCASE: 6-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), students from West Side Music Academy perform. (5612 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School homecoming (corrected – see comments) Senior Night tonight at 7 at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) vs. Ingraham. Chief Sealth International High School on the road, 7 pm vs. Lakeside at Northwest Athletic Complex (1819 N 135th). At West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), it’s O’Dea vs. Eastside Catholic.

‘SKELETON CREW’: 7:30 pm curtain for the current production at ArtsWest. You can check ticket availability here. (4711 California SW)

NORMAN BAKER & THE BACKROADS: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, celebrating a new single release with a night of their trademark “Barrel-Aged Lumber Rock” sound. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND! Our complete calendar has it all.