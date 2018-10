Chris, who lives in the Junction area, is missing and his family is asking for help in finding him.

They believe he’s been on foot for going on a full day now – he left his apartment building at noontime on Monday – and might have been headed for one or more local parks. They’ve reported his disappearance to police; we will add the report number when available. Chris is 6’1″, “lanky” build.

You can reach his family with tips at 518-605-2811.