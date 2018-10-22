DEVELOPMENT: Approvals for Arbor Heights, Junction projects

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, approvals for two West Seattle projects:

ARBOR HEIGHTS TOWNHOUSES: This land-use approval is for the nine-unit project long in the works for a sliver of multifamily/commercially zoned land at 4220 SW 100th – eight townhouses and one live-work unit, with eight offstreet-parking spaces. The notice opens a two-week appeal period until November 5th. The project’s third and final Design Review meeting was back in June.

JUNCTION APARTMENTS: This land-use approval is for the four-story, 62-apartment, 26-offstreet-parking-space Junction Landing project at 4417 42nd SW, north of (and by the same project team as) Junction Flats. This notice also opens an appeal period through November 5th. The project went through Design Review in three meetings concluding last spring.