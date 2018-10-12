CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS Girls Golf success – on to districts!

The photos and report are from West Seattle High School golf head coach Joel Snow:

Congratulations to the West Seattle High School Girls Golf Team on a very successful 2018 season!

The lady Wildcats Golf Team finished the regular season at 8-2, which is a tie for 3rd place. This a an amazing group of girls that played great golf all season long.

The Metro League Championship Tournament was held this week on Tuesday 10/9/18 and Thursday 10/11/18. Day 1 was at Jackson Golf Course and Day 2 was at West Seattle Golf Course. The team had 5 girls qualify for the Metro League Tournament.

The team finished in 5th place and qualified for the District Championships that will be held in May 2019.

Sophomore Lauryn Nguyen won the Individual Title at the Metro League Tournament with a total score of 139 and may have set a new course record at the West Seattle Golf Course.

This is still being confirmed but the current course record for Women (5535) at the West Seattle Golf Course is 69 and on Day 2 of the tournament Lauryn shot a 5 under 67 to win the league title by 5 strokes.

The Girls finished the season on a high note and are really looking to forward to competing at the District Championships.

We are looking for more girls to come join the golf team next season. For more information, please contact head coach Joel Snow at wshsgolfteam@outlook.com.