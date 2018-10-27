Already been through ‘bystander intervention’ training? Here’s your next step

What do you – what can you – do, if you’re there when hate happens?

Anti-Hate Alaska Junction has been offering an answer to that question via “bystander intervention” training. We first wrote about it almost a year and a half ago. Now, they’re following up. In case you don’t see this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

Anti-Hate Alaska Junction has held 9 Bystander Intervention Workshops, attended by more than 150 people in the last year. Answering a number of requests, we are now providing sessions to practice these new skills and understandings. Scheduled for November 4, November 11, November 18, and December 2, these four sessions are designed for people who have attended one session. But these workshops are also open to the general public who have not yet attended a session. Email antihate3@gmail.com to register.

Each session is free, scheduled for 2-4 pm, at Admiral UCC (4320 SW Hill).