West Seattle Grand Parade and PAWrade tomorrow! Last-minute notes

July 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Just hours until this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade (motorcycles ~10:30, rest of the parade 11, starting at California/Lander)! A few night-before notes:

HONOR GUARD: This year, instead of a military honor guard, you’ll see a Boy Scout honor guard carrying the flags at the start of the parade – Troop 284.

GETTING READY: Longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction is also a Grand Parade sponsor and entry, and sent the photo after decorating the truck that’ll roll down the route tomorrow morning.

PREPARING FOR THE PAWrade: Also in prep mode – Newman, official spokesdog of the first-ever West Seattle PAWrade:

Prizes! Glory! And/or, just plain fun. You and your dog(s) can just show up at the starting spot – 4400 California SW – after 10:15 but before 11 am tomorrow and be part of the PAWrade right before the Grand Parade. Here’s the latest info.

ROAD REMINDERS: California SW will be closed, from just south of Admiral Way to SW Edmunds, from mid-morning until all parade entries have cleared the route (usually just after 1 pm). Side streets will be used for staging, so if you’re seeing parking restrictions tonight, heed those too. Bus reroutes are all linked from the Metro alerts page.

  • Erithan July 20, 2018 (7:19 pm)
    Hate to be a bother, any chanc3e you know if a concert is going on somewhere near Alaska/cali? It’s so insanely loud I can hear lyrics almost over ac fan/closed windows/curtains.  Watching water vibrate. =(Concerts in the area at least at easy street have -never- been this bad.

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (7:36 pm)
      Yes, always check our daily list (West Seattle Friday, in today’s case) or calendar. Listed in both, Easy Street has an in-store. No relation to the topic of this story, though – you’re always welcome to e-mail or call/text (206-293-6302) with questions unrelated to whatever we’re covering …

      • Erithan July 20, 2018 (7:40 pm)
        Thank you, and sorry for the trouble, feel free to delete my posts. Not much sleep for me as of late.

  • Calires July 20, 2018 (9:32 pm)
    It’s great to see all the people who come out to watch the parade, but please, please pick up after yourselves before you go home.  For those of us who live on California Ave. it’s an ongoing battle to pick up the trash in front of our homes year-round, but when so many people are gathered, it can get crazy.  Last year, people were fantastic and there was almost no trash left in front of my house (can’t speak for other stretches of Cali) and it was very much appreciated.   In previous years, it was pretty horrible.  I’m always happy to have people sit on my stoop to watch the parade, just please leave it as you found it.  Thank you!

