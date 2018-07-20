West Seattle Grand Parade and PAWrade tomorrow! Last-minute notes

Just hours until this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade (motorcycles ~10:30, rest of the parade 11, starting at California/Lander)! A few night-before notes:

HONOR GUARD: This year, instead of a military honor guard, you’ll see a Boy Scout honor guard carrying the flags at the start of the parade – Troop 284.

GETTING READY: Longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction is also a Grand Parade sponsor and entry, and sent the photo after decorating the truck that’ll roll down the route tomorrow morning.

PREPARING FOR THE PAWrade: Also in prep mode – Newman, official spokesdog of the first-ever West Seattle PAWrade:

Prizes! Glory! And/or, just plain fun. You and your dog(s) can just show up at the starting spot – 4400 California SW – after 10:15 but before 11 am tomorrow and be part of the PAWrade right before the Grand Parade. Here’s the latest info.

ROAD REMINDERS: California SW will be closed, from just south of Admiral Way to SW Edmunds, from mid-morning until all parade entries have cleared the route (usually just after 1 pm). Side streets will be used for staging, so if you’re seeing parking restrictions tonight, heed those too. Bus reroutes are all linked from the Metro alerts page.