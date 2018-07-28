TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: NB Highway 99 / Alaskan Way Viaduct reopens after Torchlight Run

5:48 PM: Just a reminder if you missed our earlier alerts – northbound Highway 99, including the Alaskan Way Viaduct, is closed right now for the Seafair Torchlight Run. And if you’re looking for an alternate route to/through downtown, remember there are other road closures (primarily 4th Avenue) for the Torchlight Parade, which follows the run. The run course has a must-clear time of 7:30 pm so 99 should start reopening no later than then – we’ll update here when it does.

7:49 PM: The Viaduct is now open again, including the West Seattle Bridge exit to NB 99.