Site note: Technical work this morning

The technical work we mentioned the other day had to continue this morning, so it will be a few hours until the site is stable. If you get a warning message on certain browsers/devices – it’s a bit ironic because the work that is under way is actually related to beefing up site security (changing WSB to https access, like many websites already have done) but we have so many internal links that those might trigger the warning. Apologies and thanks for your patience!