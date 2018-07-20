West Seattle, Washington

The technical work we mentioned the other day had to continue this morning, so it will be a few hours until the site is stable. If you get a warning message on certain browsers/devices – it’s a bit ironic because the work that is under way is actually related to beefing up site security (changing WSB to https access, like many websites already have done) but we have so many internal links that those might trigger the warning. Apologies and thanks for your patience!

3 Replies to "Site note: Technical work this morning"

  • waikikigirl...3 July 20, 2018 (10:39 am)
    @WSB, when will the LOST and FOUND Pets section be back up?

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (10:51 am)
      Thanks for mentioning that. First I have heard of the problem – will get our tech person on it.

  • waikikigirl...3 July 20, 2018 (12:42 pm)
     Gotta get those wayward pets home somehow and the WSB get’s it done…most of the time! And you’re welcome

