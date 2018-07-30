New degree program at South Seattle College: Network Security Administration

Looking for a new career direction – or know someone who is? South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge is about to launch a new degree program. Here’s the announcement:

South Seattle College is offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in Network Security Administration starting this fall quarter, with classes beginning Sept. 24. The two-year program, designed for working adults, prepares students for immediate employment in information security, with the option to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program for further study.

Network security professionals play a key role in the development of network security systems and protocols to protect vulnerable digital infrastructure. SSC’s Network Security Administration program provides the technical skills and practical knowledge needed for students who plan to enter the information security field.

Program highlights:

· Designed in collaboration with cybersecurity experts from Microsoft and Amazon

· Classes are held in the evenings, on weekends and online to accommodate working adults

· Fast track to completion: prior industry certifications can count towards degree completion

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 56 percent increase in IT security job opportunities in the computer systems design and related services industry by 2026. With a degree in Network Security Administration, students have the opportunity to enter a variety of career fields including network administration, computer network defense and technical support.

Future student information:

Registration is now open for Fall Quarter. To learn more about the Network Security Administration program, sign up for an information session, and apply (go here).

The next Professional & Technical Career Training Information Session will be held on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sessions are held in the Library (LIB), Room 217 (campus map). To sign up (go here).