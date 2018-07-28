HAPPENING NOW: Da Grind 2018 outrigger-canoe racing from/to Alki Beach

For a third day, dozens of canoes are in West Seattle waters. This time, it’s for the day of racing hosted by the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club, “Da Grind.” The long-course (12 miles, around Blake Island and back) racers started at about 10:20 am; half an hour after they’re all back, a shorter race begins.

Some canoe clubs come a long way for the annual event!

Announcers and spectators are on the sand east of the Bathhouse – since the boardwalk is busy with the Alki Art Fair (separate update on that shortly).

The winners will be added to this trophy:

(Not familiar with outrigger canoes? Here’s the SOCC’s background page.) Award ceremonies are expected to happen around 3:30 this afternoon.