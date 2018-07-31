West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 2018 Seafair Parade of Ships off West Seattle

July 31, 2018 12:34 pm
12:34 PM: With the USS Somerset (LPD-25) in the lead, the Seafair Parade of Ships is now in view off Alki. More to come.

1 PM: Now passing Luna/Anchor Park – the USS Momsen (DDG-92) is second in the parade.

1:30 PM: And, it’s on to downtown. Thanks meantime to everyone who’s sending great photos – starting with this view of West Seattle from Christie Brown on board USS Somerset:

Another from Christie:

The view from Gary Jones as the Somerset and Momsen turned east at Alki Point:

Our Twitter video when fireboat Leschi greeted the ships near Luna/Anchor Park (this also includes USCGC Mellon):

Adding more as soon as we get back to HQ. (Tour info for the US and Canadian Navy ships for the next five days is here.)

1 Reply to "UPDATE: 2018 Seafair Parade of Ships off West Seattle"

  • Mary Beth Hunt July 31, 2018 (1:37 pm)
    ThankYou ThankYou from this mama of a Somerset Sailor!!!!! 

