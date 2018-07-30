GRATITUDE: Neighbor helps find wandering woman

From Fauntleroy Church:

On Sunday, July 29th, an elderly women in our congregation wandered away after worship and found herself lost in Fauntleroy Park. After searching every nook and cranny of the church building and grounds, we turned to the Seattle Police for assistance in finding her. Just as the police arrived, she returned on the arm of Phil, the kind neighbor who found her alone in the park while hiking with his dog, Chester. She had gotten confused while looking for her ride. We are tremendously grateful for Phil and Chester. Thank you for bringing her back safe and sound.