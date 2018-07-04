4 for your West Seattle Monday, including the Blue Angels’ arrival

(Sailboat off Seola, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

Happy Monday! Quick look at what’s ahead:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: The Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm; 1100 SW Cloverdale) is scheduled to be open daily all season regardless of the weather, so we only mention it on extra-hot days. Today’s scheduled-to-be-open wading pools are Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (12 noon-6:30 pm; Delridge Way/Genesee).

BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE AT BOEING FIELD: The Museum of Flight, where the Blue Angels are based while here for Seafair, says they are due in around 11 am. They’re coming from an air show in North Dakota and have reportedly stopped over in Montana while headed here this morning. (Update: They landed at 11:22 am.)

LEARN ABOUT THE COAST SALISH PEOPLE: 1:30 pm at Delridge Library, for ages 7 and up: “Explore Coast Salish design, culture and art with teaching artist Ty Juvinel.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library – where there’s great air conditioning! (3411 SW Raymond)

LOTS MORE … on our complete calendar!